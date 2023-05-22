Six students to represent Philippines in International Mathematical Olympiad

The Philippines recently announced that there will be six high school students to represent the country in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

The students were chosen based on the 2023 Mathematical Olympiad Summer Camp, scores of the students in the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, and two team selection tests.

The Philippines’ team includes Filbert Ephraim Wu of Victory Christian International School, Raphael Dylan Dalida of the Philippine Science High School-Main Campus, Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of Saint Jude Catholic School, Mohammad Nur Casib of of the Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao Campus in Lanao del Norte, Rickson Caleb Tan of the MGC New Life Christian Academy, and Jerome Austin Te of Jubilee Christian Academy, according to Manila Bulletin.

This year, the IMO will be held in Chiba, Japan from 2-13.

The 63th IMO was held in Oslo, Norway in which the Philippines won two bronze medals and four honorable mentions to rank 55th among 104 participating countries.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/5/22/6-students-chosen-to-represent-ph-to-64th-int-l-mathematical-olympiad-in-japan