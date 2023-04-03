Free your imagination with “European Characters in Vietnam” competition

The Embassy of Finland in Vietnam with other 11 members of EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) have co-organized the creative competition “European Characters in Vietnam” (Sáng tác về nhân vật Châu Âu) starting from 3 March 2023 and will end on 5 April 2023.

To celebrate European Literature, participants are required to draw and compose lyrics about 12 characters in European literature.

Here is the list:

1. Don Quixote – from Spain (presented in the series Don Quixote, author: Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Literature Publishing House, Nha Nam)

2. Heidi – from Switzerland (presented in Heidi, author: Johanna Spyri, DongA Books – Literature Publishing House)

3. Little Mole – from the Czech Republic (author: Zdeněk Miller)

4. Hungarian person – from Hungary (in Hungarian person, author: Lackfi János, Nha Nam Bookstore – Publishing House of the Vietnam writers’ Association)

5. Moominstroll – from Finland (presented in the series Moomins, author: Tove Jansson, Kim Dong Publishing House)

6. Peter Pan – from the United Kingdom (presented in Peter Pan, author: Sir James Matthew Barrie, Literature Publishing House, Nha Nam and others)

7. Pettson & Findus – from Sweden (presented in Pettson & Findus, author: Sven Nordqvist, Huy Hoang Bookstore – Fine Art Publishing House)

8. Pinocchio – from Italy (presented in Pinocchio, author: Carlo Collodi – Kim Dong Publishing House, Nha Nam and others)

9. Rico & Oskar – from Germany (presented in Rico, Oskar and the Deeper Shadows, author:

Andreas Steinhoefel – Kim Dong Publishing House)

10. Stas & Nell – from Poland (presented in In desert and wilderness, author: Henryk Sienkiewicz – Kim Dong Publishing House)

11. The Little Prince – from France (presented in The Little Prince, author: Antoine de Saint- Exupéry, Kim Dong and Nha Nam Publishing Houses )

12. Tintin with the theme “The adventure of Tintin in Vietnam” – from Belgium (presented in the series The Adventures of Tintin, author: Hergé – Tổng hợp HCMC Publishing House – First News)

One can submit as many drawings as you want. The eligible sizes for the drawings submitted are A3 and A4.

The five winners of the contest will be announced on the facebook fanpage of the French institutes in Hanoi and receive prizes. Plus, winning drawings will be exhibited starting from 12th May 2023, in the framework of European Literature Days.

For joining the contest, please click here.