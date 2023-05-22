Vietnam may surpass its foreign tourist target this year

Deputy Head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Ha Van Sieu, shared that the amount of foreign tourists coming to Vietnam may surpass this year’s target of eight million.

Sieu predicted the number of foreign tourists might reach up to ten million.

Nearly 3.7 million foreign tourists traveled to Vietnam in the first four months of 2023.

South Korea is Vietnam’s biggest tourism market, followed by China and the US.

Previously this month, the National Assembly held a meeting to discuss the policies related to visas, immigration, and entry, including extending the e-visa validity period from no more than 30 days to no more than 3 months, for single or multiple entry.

The World & Vietnam reported that Vietnam will grant e-visas to citizens of all countries and territories, and increase the duration of the temporary residence certificates at the border gate for people subject to unilateral visa-free entry from 15 days to 45 days.

The adjustment of the visa policies would be one of the important factors which would influence the growth of Vietnam’s tourism.

Source: https://en.baoquocte.vn/vietnam-may-surpass-the-target-of-foreign-tourists-this-year-authority-227950.html