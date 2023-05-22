Thailand hands over humanitarian aid to Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha

Thailand’s government handed over humanitarian aid for victims of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar to the country’s ambassador, U Chit Swe, at Government House on Monday, 22 May 2023.

According to The Bangkok Post, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand also had sent officials to work at the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

The deadly storm caused more than hundreds of lives lost as well as destroyed people’s property.

Condolences to all the people in Myanmar who lost their loved ones were expressed by many individuals and organizations in Thailand.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2575815/thai-humanitarian-aid-for-cyclone-hit-myanmar