New Philippines cooking reality show presented by IKEA

The leading entertainment hub, KC Global Media Asia announced the premiere of “Millennium Cooking Philippines”, the new AXN Asia’s original production to be on 9 September 2022, Friday at 8.20 PM (PHT) on channel AXN as well as be uploaded on AXN Asia’s YouTube channel.

Presented by IKEA, the show was filmed at a kitchen showroom at IKEA Pasay City, the biggest IKEA store in the world. It has a total of 6 episodes which inexperienced millennial contestants will be challenged to recreate dishes demonstrated by three professional chefs.

During the elimination rounds, Austrian Chef Norbert Gandler and Korean Chef Lily MIn will select the most excellent contestants while Swedish Chef Andy Andersson, the Food Manager at IKEA Pasay City, will be presiding over the final round of cook-offs.

The winner for this competition will receive Php 75,000 worth of IKEA home furnishings, Php 25,000 in cash, and a one-of-a-kind AXN Millennium Cooking trophy.

A new episode of Millennium Cooking Philippines will be released every Fridays at 8.20PM (PHT) on AXN and uploaded on the Youtube channel an hour after its television premiere.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2022/08/15/axn-asias-new-original-production-millennium-cooking-philippines-adds-a-twist-to-classic-cooking-reality-show/