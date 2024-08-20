Social Explorer 2: A Night of Card Matches and Tailor-Made Memories

A vibrant kickoff to the evening

Last Friday evening, my colleague and I stepped into the vibrant world of the Thai-Nordic Association’s Social Explorer 2 event, a lively gathering set to kick off at 06:00 PM. The energy in the room was significant as guests gathered, eager to dive into a night filled with socializing, games, and refreshments.

Icebreaker magic with a twist

Upon arrival, we were warmly welcomed by Thai-Nordic Association’s Chairman Kim Alexandersen. He handed out playing cards cut in half, a unique twist designed to get attendees talking. The goal? To find your card match and join a contest, an engaging way to break the ice and encourage mingling. When you found your match you could join a contest where you could win tailormade shirts.

The event’s entry fee provided access to an array of delicious food and drinks, and it was clear from the outset that no one went thirsty. The food spread was impressive, featuring everything from crispy spring rolls and juicy chicken wings to savory nachos.

Winning moments and tailoring tales

As the evening progressed, the anticipation among the 70 participants built up for the announcement of the contest winners. The two custom-made shirts, sponsored by tailor Dev Mohnani, were awarded to Hitesh Gurbani and my colleague, Miriam Soukaina Nenni. Dev, who is originally from Bangkok and runs the family-owned Amrapur Tailors, had joined us earlier on the evening. His stories about his tailoring legacy added an intriguing personal touch to the event.

The evening featured pool, engaging conversations, and plenty of drinks. Miriam and I enjoyed meeting new people and had a great time throughout the night. By the end of the event, we had made new connections and had a lot of fun. We’re already looking forward to attending more of these events in the future.