The Swedish embassy in Jakarta urges tourists to respect local culture and legislation

Tourists traveling to Indonesia, particularly Bali, should familiarize themselves with local laws and culture. This is requested by the Swedish Embassy in Jakarta in a post on the embassy’s Facebook page. The embassy has also shared a “do’s and don’ts” list on their page.

The list includes dressing appropriately when visiting cultural landmarks and refraining from driving without a Driver’s License among other things.

The Swedish embassy in Jakarta also urges foreign missions and international organizations to disseminate provisions to nationals visiting Bali Province.