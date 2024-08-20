New berry trial begins: Olli Sorainen’s trial begins amid bribery and human trafficking scandals

The trial against Olli Sorainen who is an advisor at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has begun. This trial against him comes in connection with the high-profil case against Jukka Kristo, the former CEO of the berry firm Polarica, and his Thai business partner, Kalyakorn Phongpit.

Sorainen faces accusations of bribery and misconduct in office, with the prosecution pursuing a suspended prison sentence. The case centers on allegations that Sorainen received help from Kristo to buy two violins. In 2019, Sorainen allegedly requested financial support from Kristo for a violin and bow, which Kristo covered with €5,000 from his own funds. A second violin was also reportedly paid for by Kristo.

Prosecutor Mari Mattila presented evidence claiming that the total bribe amounted to €7,500. Emails revealed that Sorainen sought sponsorship for a young musician and suggested reciprocal deals to avoid the appearance of a bribe. Mattila argued that Sorainen’s actions influenced the allocation of berry pickers to benefit Polarica under Kristo’s leadership.

Sorainen has denied the accusations, with his lawyer asserting that the violins were purchased legitimately. He also claimed that Sorainen did not affect picker distribution. Kristo, facing related bribery charges, contends that the payments were for musician support, not bribes.

Also facing charges is Mari Onkamo, chair of Polarica’s board, who is accused of facilitating the alleged bribes. Onkamo denies these claims. The trial is set to continue for five days.

Jukka Kristo is facing 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking in the Lapland District Court, concerning the treatment of Thai berry pickers. Kristo has denied these charges as well.