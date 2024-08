Thai-Nordic Association (TNA) will organize “The Social: Explorer 2” on Friday, 16th of August 2024, from 6.00 PM to 9.30 PM at The JUSMAGTHAI bar, Bangkok, Thailand.

All Nordics are welcome but you must show a national issued ID card or Passport to enter.

There will be free flow of beers, drinks, snacks, activities, and a chance to win prices at the social game.

You have to buy tickets to enter.

For more information and registrations, please visit https://tna.or.th/event/the-social-explorer-2/

Source: https://tna.or.th/event/the-social-explorer-2/