The Thai-Nordic Association (TNA) will organize “The Social: National Day” on Friday, 19 May 2023, from 6.00 PM to 9.30 PM at The Landmark, Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be held to commemorate the independence of all Nordic nations.

All nordics and their friends are welcome to attend as there will be drinks, snacks, activities, and performance of Eurovision music.

For more information and registrations, please visit https://tna.or.th/event/the-social-national-day/

Source: https://tna.or.th/event/the-social-national-day/