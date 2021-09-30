SwedCham Hong Kong co-hosted popular fashion webinar

On 28 September, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong co-hosted a webinar on sustainable fashion and sourcing together with Business Sweden, Treadler by H&M Group, and Swedish Stockings.

Customers demand more, communities expect more, and our planet is stretched to its limits so tomorrow’s fashion is more than just clothes. The industry needs to change to stay relevant. But how do you optimize and scale a sustainable sourcing strategy and can international market expansion goals go along with a sustainability and circularity striving brand?

During the webinar, Business Sweden Hong Kong, Treadler, Swedish Stockings, and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA) explored sustainability opportunities throughout the supply chain and tapped into their learnings from setting and implementing more sustainable sourcing and market strategies.

You can see the full webinar on SwedCham HK’s YouTube page.