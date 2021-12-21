Sweden and partners hosted seminar on Pioneering the Green Transition in Hong Kong

Last week, The Consulate General of Sweden together with Business Sweden and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce organized a seminar on Pioneering the Green Transition in collaboration with the Hong Kong Business Environment Council 商界環保協會 (BEC).

During the seminar Secretary for Environment, Wong Kam-sing delivered a keynote speech on Hong Kong’s Climate Action Policy while Mr. Svante Axelsson, the National Coordinator for the initiative “Fossil Free Sweden”, shared insights into how Sweden has worked to create roadmaps for a green transition in 22 different industry sectors, everything from the cement industry to the ski resort sector.

The seminar also contained two-panel discussions where local and Swedish industry experts discussed possibilities and challenges ahead for the transportation and consumer goods industries in Hong Kong, the Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong concluded.