Maersk partners with China Classification Society on carbon-neutral technologies and standards

At an event at China Classification Society in Beijing on 27 September, A.P. Moller-Maersk signed three separate cooperation framework agreements with China Classification Society (CCS) to join hands with CCS on its decarbonization journey, according to this press release.

Mr. Jens Eskelund, Managing Director of Maersk China Limited signed the agreement with Mr. Sun Feng, CCS Vice President in witness of Mr. Thomas Østrup Møller, Danish Ambassador to China, and Mr. Mo Jianhui, CCS Chairman & President.

The agreements mainly focus on scientific and technological innovation projects, life-cycle green fuel availability and infrastructure, as well as design for carbon-neutral vessels. Both parties will invite research institutes to establish a joint force for the project.

“China and Denmark are natural partners as we are global leaders in the maritime industry. Maritime decarbonization can only be achieved successfully through strong international collaboration and the exchange of knowledge. I wish CCS and Maersk very fruitful cooperation and look forward to hearing more about the progress and results achieved,” says Thomas Østrup Møller, Danish Ambassador to China.

“Maersk has set a clear and ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. China, as a globally leading maritime and shipbuilding nation, will be a crucial partner towards ensuring that our industry will be able to respond effectively to the climate change challenge. We are very pleased to join hands with CCS to collaborate on carbon-neutral technologies and standards and explore the opportunities for international cooperation within sustainable and zero-carbon shipping,” says Jens Eskelund, Managing Director of Maersk China Limited.

“Maersk and CCS already have an established partnership. The extension of cooperation to the research of green fuels and vessel development is adding a new and exciting dimension to our partnership. By leveraging CCS’ research capabilities, we believe we will have access to a broader range of high-quality resources to enable our journey towards a zero-carbon future,” says Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Maersk fleet technology.

Decarbonization is a strategic imperative for the shipping industry and for Maersk. The company is accelerating efforts to decarbonize marine operations, most recently with the order of 8 large ocean-going container vessels capable of being operated on carbon-neutral methanol. The first vessel will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.

“Maersk is already a front runner in energy efficiency and decarbonization. By joining hands with Maersk, I believe we can develop the right set of standards, rules, and technical solutions for the benefit of the whole industry. We believe that open-minded discussions and trusted partnerships are key to make that happen, which will also contribute to China’s ambition of realizing the pledge of reaching peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060,” says Mo Jianhui, Chairman and President of China Classification Society.

The agreements will be valid for an initial of two years.