Denmark-Philippines anniversary logo lid up in Pasay City  

In celebration of 75 Years of Denmark-Philippines Diplomatic Relations on 28 September, the anniversary logo lit up at the SM Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City.

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines writes that Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Grete Sillasen, joined the commemorative lighting together with Mr. Perkin So, Senior Assistant Vice President of SM Mall of Asia, and other representatives of SM Supermalls.

The anniversary logo by Jacob Jensen Design encapsulates the theme for this year’s celebration, “Partners in Progress for Sustainable Growth” through the depiction of windmills with wind blades in the shape of two local flowers — Sampaguita and Daisy.

The 75 years logo will be displayed on the SM MOA Globe from 28 September to 05 October 2021.