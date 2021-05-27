Business in Asia / Sweden / Vietnam

Ambassador Måwe shares why Swedish business should invest in Vietnam

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment
Photo: Sweden Embassy Hanoi

On 25 May 2021 the Embassy of Sweden released a vdo clip of Ambassador Ann Måwe explaining to Swedish businesses why Vietnam should be another place to consider investing in. The statement said:

Vietnam is a country with almost 100 million people, with the fastest growing middle income population in South East Asia. What’s more? Ahead of the 3rd edition of the Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit Tuesday 25 May, 2021, Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe shares three key reasons why Swedish companies should be interested in the Vietnamese market.

Please watch the vdo here.

About Zazithorn Ruengchinda

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok Thailand

View all posts by Zazithorn Ruengchinda