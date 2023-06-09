SwedCham Singapore invites to workshop at newly launched Green Innovation Centre

SwedCham Singapore is hosting a community workshop at the newly launched Green Innovation Centre at Cosy Garden, Saturday, June 10 from 9-12 pm.

The main topic of the workshop is PACKAGING RECYCLING. The goal is to engage the local residents in Bukit Batok on regards to learning how and why to recycle. The workshop will include family activities and interesting talks.

SwedCham’s new Green Innovation Centre was only just launched Thursday, June 6 at the Cosy Garden in Bukit Batok in Singapore. The Center is a unique partnership between the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore, South West CDC and Bukit Batok Grassroots Organisations. It aims to support the implementation of SG Green Plan on grassroot level.

It is the first such initiative in Singapore, making it a “green print” for how a business community, a local authority and a local community can work together to advance sustainability.

130 business and community guests attended the launch, including SW Mayor Low Yen Ling and Jenny Egermark, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Sweden to Singapore. 13 Swedish MNCs are onboard the initiative, as well as a number of local SMEs, schools and local grassroot volunteers.

Source: SwedCham