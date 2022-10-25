Mat Rahmström, CEO of Atlas Copco, to talk at SwedCham APAC CEO Series

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore announces Mats Rahmström, president and CEO of Atlas Copco group, as its next guest for the SwedCham APAC CEO series. on 22 November 2022.

Through a conversation led by Eugina Fabon Victorino, head of Asia Strategy at SEB, Rahmström will provide insights into how Atlas Copco is collaborating with its customers to drive innovation. Further, he will give some background information on hands-on approaches to innovation has helped the group to achieve and develop efficient and sustainable products.

Atlas Copco was founded in 1873 in Stockholm, Sweden, and has innovation as one of its core foundations of operations.

For information and tickets: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/mats-rahmstr%c3%b6m-ceo-atlas-copco-group-62088/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/786020069172361?ref=newsfeed