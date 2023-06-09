Denmark / General news / Norway / Sweden

Scandinavian tourists face problems exchanging kroners for local currency’s abroad

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Several countries will no longer exchange Norwegian kroners for the local currency. This has made Norges Bank warn Norwegians to take action before their trip.

Norges Bank informs NRK that they don’t have the full overview of which countries do not accept Norwegian kroner. So far tourists in both Thailand and Bulgaria report that they have been rejected when trying to exchange Norwegian kroners for local currency.

Swedes and Danes experience the same with their currency. The national banks in Sweden and Denmark tell their citizens not to bring back currency from their holiday.

The advice from Norges Bank is to contact your own bank if you are in doubt as to whether you can exchange kroner for local currency.

The reason why the Norwegian krone cannot be exchanged is because Norwegian banks have become more restrictive in buying these back due to the Money Laundering Act.

Source: nrk.no

Related posts:

Visa free entry to Vietnam for tourists from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland until end of 2022 Aesthetic of train journey China is fully reopening for tourism Norway becomes more affordable for foreign travelers

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *