NordCham releases “Nordic-Philippines Sustainability Book”

Photo by The Manila Times.

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) has launched the book, “Nordic-Philippines Sustainability Book” during the recently organized Nordic Ambassadors’ Forum.

The book contains work and plans under the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) from the four Nordic countries (Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden) and multiple business partners of NordCham.

According to The Manila Times, the Ambassadors of all four countries wrote their remarks in the book, for instance:

“Sustainability and inclusive growth have been at the forefront of the development agenda not only in Sweden but also in the Philippines with concepts such as responsible supply chains, human rights, due diligence, responsible finance and sustainability reporting increasingly entering mainstream business conversations,” wrote Sweden Ambassador Annika Thunborg to the Philippines.

Certainly, the book shows the sustainability efforts of each party in order to make progress in achieving the 17 SDGs set by the United Nations in 2015.

Source: https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/11/05/business/green-industries/nordcham-releases-book-on-sustainability/1865041

