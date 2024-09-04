Finnish berry execs on trial for human trafficking, court expects 6-month proceedings

The trial of Vernu Vasunta, CEO of the Finnish berry company Kiantama, and his Thai business partner, Kalyakorn “Durian” Phongpit, commenced in Lapland District Court on Tuesday. The pair stands accused of 62 counts of aggravated human trafficking related to their treatment of Thai berry pickers during the 2022 harvesting season.

Allegations of exploitation

Prosecutors claim that Vasunta and Phongpit recruited workers from Thailand under false pretenses. Upon arrival in Finland, they allegedly forced the workers into labor and inhumane living conditions. The workers were reportedly already in debt to the company, having been overcharged for flights, visas, and food, which compounded their exploitation.

The trial is notable not only for the severity of the charges but also for its expected length. The proceedings could stretch up to six months, which is unusually long for a district court case in Finland. The court has allocated five weeks to hear the testimony of the plaintiffs. This underscores the complexity and seriousness of the allegations.

Prosecutors are seeking 3-4 year prison sentences for Vasunta and Phongpit. They have also requested a fine of 100,000 euros against Kiantama. Additionally, they seek the forfeiture of 230,000 euros to the Finnish state, arguing that this sum represents the proceeds of the crime.

Broader industry impact

This trial is part of a broader examination of Finland’s berry-picking industry, which has faced scrutiny over labor practices. In a separate but related case, Jukka Kristo, the former CEO of Polarica, is facing 77 charges of aggravated human trafficking. Phongpit is also implicated in this trial, with prosecutors seeking a five-year prison sentence. Olli Sorainen, an advisor at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, is also on trial for bribery, allegedly receiving financial support for purchasing violins from Kristo.

These trials are crucial in addressing the ongoing concerns about labor exploitation in Finland’s agricultural sector. The outcomes could lead to significant changes in how foreign workers are treated in the industry.

