International Literacy Day breaking taboos in Thailand

Yesterday marked International Literacy Day, an event recognized by UNESCO to emphasize the role of literacy in personal development and societal participation. Literacy plays a crucial role in accessing knowledge and shaping futures. At the Danish Embassy in Thailand, efforts are being made to support education and empowerment through reading.

This spring, the Danish Embassy in Thailand, in collaboration with @BarefootBanana, released the first Thai translation of the Danish book “Det er bare blod” (It’s Just Blood) by Louise T. Sjørvad and Jette Sandbæk. The book addresses menstruation, a topic often surrounded by cultural taboos in Thailand. Menstruation is frequently viewed as unclean, despite being a natural biological process.

In Thailand, traditional beliefs discourage women from entering sacred spaces or participating in physical activities such as Muay Thai while menstruating. These customs, influenced by historical cultural attitudes, impact women’s self-esteem, health, and social participation. Such practices contribute to a cycle of shame and silence around menstruation.

The Thai edition of “Det er bare blod” aims to challenge these taboos. It seeks to educate young girls about their bodies, countering myths about menstruation and encouraging open dialogue. By promoting literacy and access to books that address societal issues, the initiative hopes to foster a more inclusive environment and empower women and girls in Thailand.

International Literacy Day serves as a reminder that literacy is not just about reading. It has the potential to drive societal change and promote equality.