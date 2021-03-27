Sweden invested in a joint satellite station in Thailand

On 24 March 2021 the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl and Boards of SSC Space Thailand and the team visited Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency GISTDA center to discuss future corporation.

Mr. Songsak Saichua GISTDA’s Consultant, Mr. Tatiya Chuentrakul and Dr. Damrongrit Neummuad Vice president of GISTDA and team welcomed Space Krenovation Park (SKP) visitors.

SKP Park is part of the Eastern Economy Corridor, in a Digital Innovative Section. GISTDA aims to promote domestic and international science and tec้hnology innovation companies for Space and satellite capability development.

Within SKP Park, Sweden chose to invested in a joint satellite station with SSC company. This is the first ever Foreign investment in space and satellite field for Thailand, representing Sweden’s government’s trust in Thailand, SSC company liability and EEC potential. EEC is set to be a solid ground to developing higher technology in space industry, as well as services that are involve in making EEC to become ASEAN Space Hub and to move Thailand into a proper state in space industry’s global value chain.

Sweden sparked this sustainable project by having SSC create another company, Global Trust. Global Trust connected to worldwide companies in related field with effective management strategies service. Their strategies involve sustainable development of people, resource and environmental matters as well as business side.

SSC has incorporate with the first commercial Space and Innovation service station (Ground base) company USN. With USN impressive portfolio of experience with creating sattelites and its payload, balloon and missiles missions, Many space missions similar to ISS’s, the Moon Mission – produced ‘Smart-1’ the first small and electricity operated setelite to the moon’s polar. Currently they are looking into developing the first Spaceport (Similar to airport) since this technology is in infinite level of developing.

Since 2016 GISTDA cooperation with SSC company kicked off in Sweden’s Satellite Station,in order to track and confirm locations of abandoned satellites in Asia Pacific sky, as well as location correction to navigate satellites from Japan (QZSS) up to the present. Thailand has potential for Space/Sattelite port with location, human resources and supports from Thai Government which Sweden sees as a great opportunity to collaborate and invested in creating SpacePort.

Sweden with GISTDA as Strategic Partner aim for Thailand to become an Asian Hub for sattelites is the reason why SSC Space Thailand has been created, in order to collaborate with related companies and co-creating leading Space/Sattelite industry in Thailand and ASEAN region in the future.

