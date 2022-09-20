First plogging in Bangkok completes its mission

The first swedish “Plogging for Green and Clean Bangkok,” in Thailand was successfully held on 18 September 2022 by the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Thammasat university’s Puey Park.

289.31 kgs. of waste was collaboratively collected during the event. (90.25 kgs is considered to be recyclable waste).

There were approximately 200 volunteers making Bangkok more cleaner together, including children, youths, and the Ambassadors from the Embassy of Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Ireland and Poland.

At the event, the Swedish Ambassador, Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl along with Bangkok Governor Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Asst.Prof.Dr.Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from Thammasat University’s Puey Park, and Mr. James “Rusameekae” Fagerlund led the participants through four different plogging routes in central Bangkok.

Due to the occasion, the Embassy of Sweden has made a donation of 228 trash pickers for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

All photos are by the BMA, Tetra Pak, Matichon and the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.