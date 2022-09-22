Lecture on Sweden’s Rule of Law was given by the Swedish Ambassador in Thailand

The Swedish Ambassador, Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl gave a lecture on the “Swedish Experience in Establishing the Rule of Law” yesterday, 21 September 2022 at Thammasat University, Bangkok.

In brief, the rule of law is the political principle that all individuals, institutions, governments and its departments are accountable to obey. It supports the equality for all, secure fundamental rights, and prevent any unjustifiable use of power.

According to the Constitution of Sweden, the Sweden’s Rule of Law “applies not just to the courts and the administrative authorities, but also to the Government and the Riksdag.”

To watch the full video of the lecture, please visit here.

This lecture was co-hosted by Nitihub and PUEY Park for the People.