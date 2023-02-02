International relations / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand and Sweden agree to sign MoU on military equipment

The representative of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), Deputy Defence Minister Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol, met with the Swedish Ambassador, HE Jon Astrom Grondahl, and CEO of Saab AB, Micael Johansson, to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for military equipment.

According to the Bangkok Post, Deputy spokesman for the Defence Ministry, Col Jittanat Punnothok, said that Thailand and Sweden agreed to conduct joint Cobra Gold military exercises and sign an MoU on military equipment maintenance to enhance the Thai army’s capability.

Following the recent agreement, there were speculations that RTAF could potentially renew the Erieye radar system soon and purchase Gripen combat aircraft from Saab AB if the United States refuses to sell F-35 fighter jets to Thailand.

