Seminar on “How to prevent LGBTQI+ discrimination and harassment in the workplace” held in Bangkok

The Embassy of Sweden in Thailand recently organized a seminar addressing “How to prevent LGBTQI+ discrimination and harassment in the workplace” in Bangkok.

Attending the event were the Swedish Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Jon Åström Gröndahl, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Executive Director of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen, Thai actor, James Fagerlund, also known as Rusameekae, and more others.

Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl said that although Thailand has the best LGBTQI+ anti-discrimination and harassment laws, that’s just written on a piece of paper. What really needs to be changed in order to tackle the problem is the behavior of people in society and in the workplace. People should accept and respect others, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Thai PBS World.

“This is not a matter of giving people special status. It’s quite the opposite. It’s about recognizing our coming wealth and giving everyone the same opportunity, the same rights and the same respect,” the ambassador added.

Additionally, Rusameekae highlighted that gender orientation or sexual identity should not be the factor for companies to concern when it comes to the workplace since it is a private matter.

“What kind of human beings who can work in the company and be the smartest one? Are they need to be a woman? A man? Actually, there is no gender to be judged, right? It shows that sexual identity and gender orientation is a personal preference which is their private matter. Apart from respecting each other as a human, we should not hurt each other, instead we should respect each other;s existence,”said Rusameekae.

Instead of trying to put labels over one another, it is more essential to focus on a person’s ability and capability. If moving the society forward is Thailand’s goal, now is certainly the time to embrace the diversities of people and put effort into preventing discrimination and harassment in the workplace regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/set-free-discrimination-and-harassment-for-lgbtqi-in-workplace/