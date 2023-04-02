Malaysia condemns repeated attacks on the Quran in Denmark

Malaysia is once again publicly condemning the repeated attacks on the Holy Quran in Denmark. This is after the latest incident happening in Copenhagen on March 24.

“Such hateful crime against Islam’s holy book carried out during the holy month of Ramadhan is considered a deliberate disregard for the sensitivities of Muslims around the world,” said the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We call upon the Government of Denmark not to classify this heinous crime as freedom of expression and to take immediate action against the perpetrators for spreading hatred and incitement to violence,” they added in a Twitter post Saturday, April 1.

According to media reports, recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.

The burning of the Quran has caused outrage and condemnation in the Muslim community.

Source: thestar.com