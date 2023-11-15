Denmark debates Quran burning bill

Denmark’s parliament has started discussions concerning the proposed bill seeking to outlaw protests involving the burning of the Quran. The government argues that the ban is necessary to safeguard national security in the face of Islamophobic demonstrations that provoke tensions.

The legislation, as outlined on the parliament’s website, aims to make it illegal to treat a religious text inappropriately. Especially in public or with the intent of wider broadcasting. Offenders could potentially face up to two years in prison.

The context for this bill stems from a series of protests conducted by far-right groups. Earlier this year, members of an Islamophobic and far-right nationalist group, led by Danish/Swedish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, were implicated in desecrating the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy. These actions triggered widespread condemnation throughout the Islamic world, including Indonesia and Malaysia.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen denounced the provocative acts. He stated that such burnings are offensive and reckless actions carried out by a small number of individuals, and that these actions do not represent the values upon which Danish society is built.

