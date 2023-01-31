Indonesian Muslims protest Quran burning in Sweden

Monday, hundreds of Indonesian Muslims marched to the Swedish Embassy in Jakarta to condemn the recent burnings of the Quran by the far-right activists Rasmus Paludan.

More than 300 protesters packed a major road in downtown Jakarta, waving white flags with the Islamic declaration of faith, while setting portraits of the Danish-Swedish activist on fire along with the flags of Sweden and Denmark.

Around 200 police officers and soldiers were deployed in and around the embassy, that was barricaded with razor wire, while authorities tried to block the streets leading to the building.

Protest organizer Marwan Batubara told the crowd that Paludan is being extremely hostile towards Islam and called on Sweden and Denmark to punish those who violates the Quran and apologize to the Muslim community.

The Indonesian government has previously condemned the burning of the Quran and said they are taking action to prevent problems, due to the recent events in the Scandinavian countries.

The Swedish Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement that “the Islamophobic act committed by a far-right extremist in Sweden is strongly rejected by the Swedish government.”

“This act does not in any way reflect the opinions of the Swedish government,” the statement added.