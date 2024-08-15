Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce introduce newest member

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) has introduced Apinya Success (Anee) as their new Event and Marketing Officer. Anee, who recently graduated from Durham University with a postgraduate degree in International Relations, brings valuable experience to her new role.

Anee’s background includes working as a content creator for the Durham Marketing Department, where she shared the international student experience with a global audience. She also gained business experience by helping develop a new K-street food brand with a Korean agency.

With a passion for storytelling and cross-cultural understanding, Anee is excited to advance Thai-Swedish business relations through innovative events and marketing strategies.