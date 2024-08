Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce will organize the event: After Summer Party 29 August 2024. The event will be from 6.30 PM to 9.00 PM but registration will start at 6.00. The after summer party will be held at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

There will be drinks, cocktail food and a chance to mingle.

Everyone is welcome to join this event.

Tickets costs:

TNCC and co-chamber members: Baht 1,400

Non-members: Baht 1,800

For more information click here