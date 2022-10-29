Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham members invited to join “GAC Company Visit and Networking Lunch”

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) is to organize the event, “GAC Company Visit and Networking Lunch” on 3 November 2022 at GAC Thoresen Logistics (GTL) Amata from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

GTL’s Amata facility is a multipurpose distribution centre offering warehousing and inventory management to various clients with capacity of 20,500 square metres/ 28,000 pallet positions.

The event’s attendance is available for SweCham members only and please note that any participants can play golf at the Amata Springs Golf Club after the event (with additional cost).

For further information and registration, please visit here.

