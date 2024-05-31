Swedish National Day and Midsummer celebration in Bangkok

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual event in honor of the Swedish National Day and Midsummer.

The event will offer food, beverages and several games for the entire family. SweCham expecially highlight their Quiz and raffle games, where the guests can win prizes.

The celebration will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on 8 June 2024 and is supported by Sweden Alumni Network Thailand, SWEA and the Thai-Nordic Association.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce has also extended a special thank you to the NIST International School for their support of the event.

“Their generous support has been instrumental in making this event possible,” SweCham wrote on the Facebook page.

The event will take place at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit

To read more and register click here.