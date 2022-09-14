Be ready to join “Sustainability for Business Forum 2022”

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) corporately with the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) are to host “Sustainability for Business Forum 2022 (SBF22):Technology as Enabler.”
The event will take place on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 at 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
Their missions are to:
- To shed the light on business practitioners who have created business value while improving their impact on people and the planet.
- To connect with relevant sustainability potential partners and service To get inspired by leading sustainable initiatives and projects in Asia.
- To empower businesses with innovative and effective strategies driven by economic, environment.
Main discussion topics will include Green Construction, Agriculture- and Foods Innovation, and Sustainable Digitalization.
For further information and registration, please visit the website.