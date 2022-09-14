Be ready to join “Sustainability for Business Forum 2022”

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) corporately with the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) are to host “Sustainability for Business Forum 2022 (SBF22):Technology as Enabler.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 at 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Their missions are to:

To shed the light on business practitioners who have created business value while improving their impact on people and the planet.

To connect with relevant sustainability potential partners and service To get inspired by leading sustainable initiatives and projects in Asia.

To empower businesses with innovative and effective strategies driven by economic, environment.

Main discussion topics will include Green Construction, Agriculture- and Foods Innovation, and Sustainable Digitalization.

For further information and registration, please visit the website.