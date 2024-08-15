Chinese ship damaged the Finnish-Estonian pipeline and cable

Chinese authorities have concluded an internal investigation into the allegations that a Chinese ship was the culprit in damaging a pipeline and a telecommunications cable going from Finland to Estonia in October 2023.

Chinese authorities could confirm that it was indeed the Newnew Polar Bear containership which was responsible, albeit by accident, for damaging the Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Chinese authorities have forwarded the results of their investigation to the two European countries. They explain the damage by a strong storm.