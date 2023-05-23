General news / Norway / Thailand

Urassaya to attend Louis Vuitton event as Friend of the House in Italy

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Thai-Norwegian star, Urassaya Sperbund, shared that she will attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection 2023 event as a Friend of the House of the brand.

The event will be held on 24 May 2023 (local time) at Maggiore lake or in the other name Verbano lake in Italy.

Prior to her departure from Thailand to Italy, she posted her casual airport outfit in black and white tones from Louis Vuitton on Instagram account.

She recently updated on her account that she and her crew will spend some time in Venice before the event’s day arrives.

Photo of Urassaya taken in Venice Italy before she attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection 2023 fashion show. Credit: Urassaya’s Instagram account. 

