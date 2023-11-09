Business in Asia / China / Finland / Indonesia / Retail & Wholesale / Singapore / Thailand

Finnish Marimekko experienced an increase of 13 percent in sales within the Asia-Pacific

The Finnish design house, Marimekko, experienced a notable 13 percent growth in sales within the Asia-Pacific region in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.  The Asia-Pacific’s is Marimekko’s second-largest market, with an increase to €9.2 million. Especially wholesale sales in the region were strong, with an 8 percent growth.

Overall, Marimekko reported a positive third quarter in fiscal 2023, with a total increase in net sales by 9 percent. The company reached sales of €47.9 million compared to €44.1 million in the same period last year.

Marimekko’s performance in Finland was also robust, with a 6 percent increase in net sales. The total was €28.2 million, which was up from €26.7 million in 2022. The growth was supported by an 18 percent rise in domestic wholesale sales, driven by nonrecurring promotional deliveries, Marimekko said in a press release.

The company has attributed the growth primarily to a surge in both domestic and international wholesale sales.

Source: fibre2fashion

