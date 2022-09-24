General news / Philippines / Sweden

H&M hosts “Celestial Spaces” concert featuring Filipino pop-group

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Swedish fashion retailer, H&M, is to host a virtual concert, “Celestial Spaces” featuring P-pop group, BGYO, on 24 September and 25 September 2022 at 8 PM.

BGYO members; Gelo, Akira, Mikki, JL, and Nate will perform a 45-minute concert dressing in the current and previous collections of H&M.

To get the event’s ticket, please register here.

Registrants will also get the chance to win exclusive merchandise and VIP tickets to the viewing party with the pop-group.

Previously, H&M has launched the collaboration collection, “The World is My Home” with the Filipino streetwear brand, Don’t Blame the Kids (DBTK).

DBTK is the first Filipino brand that got to work together with H&M.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2022/09/24/heres-how-to-watch-hm-x-bgyos-futuristic-concert-celestial-spaces/

