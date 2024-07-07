Alcohol sale ban at airports on Buddhist holidays to be lifted

Thailand’s National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee has decided to lift the ban sales of alcohol on five Buddhist holidays at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok and at airports in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The five holidays are Visakha Bucha, Makha Bucha, Asahna Bucha, Buddhist Lent and the end of Buddhist Lent.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who chaired the committee’s meeting yesterday, said the lifting of the ban is intended to promote the tourism economy.

He did not elaborate as to when the ban will be lifted.

Regarding the lifting of the same ban on trains and at railway stations, he said that the committee will discuss the matter with the State Railways of Thailand and will take into accountthe health and tourism aspects to maintain a balance between economic benefit and health impacts.

The government is also reviewing the 52-year-old nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol between 2pm and 5pm.

Source: Thai PBS