IB graduation day worldwide

A total of 192,867 students received on 6 July 2024 the results from their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) examination session in May this year.

In a press release from the International Baccalaureate Organization, the organization says that the IB graduates join a community of more than 2.5 million lifelong learners across 156 countries worldwide where the DP and CP is offered. The global average DP score for the May 2024 session is 30.32 points.

“This year their results are nothing short of praiseworthy,” said Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate.

The Diploma Programme (DP) gives the student a world-class preparation for university and a lifetime of opportunity. It is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts the student in control of their learning, so they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical-thinking and language skills. This challenging framework is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities and aims to develop the whole student, and flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically.

The Career-related Programme (CP) is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills like confidence, social responsibility and a sense of purpose. The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme.

Since May 2023, the IB no longer publishes the students achieving the highest top mark of 45 data points. This change aims to discourage the use of assessment results for comparisons among students, schools, or communities. IB students and World Schools vary in context, socioeconomic status, and cohort size, and their achievements extend beyond assessment scores.