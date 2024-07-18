Icelandic man found dead in hotel in Thailand

A 54-year-old Icelandic man has been found under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan in Bangkok. According to the hotel staff the man drank alcohol every day.

Police officers received reports of a foreign man found dead in a hotel room on 17 July 2024. The man was discovered with stiff hands and feet and he was wearing a black t-shirt and red-patterned shorts. The police approximated, that the man had been dead for at least 6 to 12 hours.

His body showed no signs of violence or injuries, but several bottles of liquor and canned beer was found in the room. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital.

According to the hotel staff who found the body, the deceased usually left the hotel every day at around 10:30 AM, as he was staying in the hotel every day. He had been staying alone for nearly a month. The staff noticed that something was unusual when he did not come down. They then entered the room, where they found him dead.

Source: Bright TV