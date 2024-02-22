Thai-Finn survives fall in Pattaya



An intoxicated Thai-Finnish man fell 4 meters onto a road in Pattaya on 19 February 2024 and survived. The man, aged between 20-25 years old, fell onto a road leading directly into the central Pattaya intersection tunnel. The man in question luckily only sustained minor injuries and is expected to have a full recovery.

The local police and rescue personnel were contacted by a distress call informing them of the accident. It is unclear whether it was the injured man or his girlfriend who called the police. However The local police and rescue personnel found the man lying motionless on the lower roadside of the tunnel. First aid was immediately provided before transporting the man to the hospital.

According to the media Pattaya Mail, the girlfriend of the injured man declined to give more information as to how the incident had happened. She merely mentioned that the man had been distressed and drunk when he fell.

Source: Pattaya Mail