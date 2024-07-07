President Marcos OK’s to buy new jet fighters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has given the green light for the Philippines to acquire new multirole fighter jets, marking a key step forward in the country’s military modernization efforts. This move comes in response to the growing tensions in the South China Sea, where the Philippines faces threats from China.

The announcement was made on July 4 by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. during a briefing with the Defense Press Corps following the 1st semester AFP Command Conference at Camp Aguinaldo.

President Marcos himself attended the conference, underscoring the administration’s commitment to strengthening national defense.

General Brawner highlighted the inadequacies of the current fleet of South Korean-made FA-50 aircraft, stating that they are “still not enough to protect” the country. He indicated that the Philippines is considering acquiring more advanced and capable warplanes.

“There is still no final decision on what MRFs we are going to buy, but definitely, the president has already approved the intention to buy MRFs,” Brawner said, referring to multirole fighters.

The United States and Sweden are both vying for the contract, with the US promoting its F-16 fighter jets and Sweden offering its JAS 39 Gripen jets.