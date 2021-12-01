Ambassador Homme joined the Norwegian confirmands at Sjømannskirken i Singapore for Sunday Mass and true to the Norwegian traditions, the Christmas tree at Sjømannskirken i Singapore is now decorated, and the lights are lit.

Confirmation is an old tradition. In the Church of Norway, confirmation is a prayer intercession that confirms the promises God gave when you were baptized.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore shares that the group the Ambassador met on Sunday made a strong impression on him with their stamina, resilience, and unwavering positivism.

“I want to pay respect to the young generation,” the Ambassador said, as “It is unfortunate how the COVID-19 situation with its social limitations has been and still is, especially trying for the young.” the Ambassador said.

“A heartfelt thank you to all of you soon-to-be-adults for your solidarity and empathy, and I hope for a brighter and more social future for us all – soon!” the Ambassador concluded.