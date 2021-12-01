Denmark and Vietnam sign Strategic Sector Cooperation agreement

On 26 November 2021, Denmark and Vietnam signed a Strategic Sector Cooperation agreement to support Vietnam’s efforts in improving the quality of official statistics, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam writes.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong, Director General of the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), and Ms. Birgitte Anker, Director General of Statistics Denmark.

H.E. Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam was witnessing the event that took place at GSO head office in Hanoi, with online participants from Statistics Denmark, the Embassy said.