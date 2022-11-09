Sjømannskirken’s Tuesdays Forum tours goes to Indian Heritage Museum and Tempat Senang Spa

Sjømannskirken in Singapore welcomes to this season’s end of Tuesday-forums on 15 and 29 November.

On 15 November, the church will visit the Indian Heritage Center in Singapore. The center is the first museum in Southeast Asia focusing on the Indian cultural heritage and the qualities and attributes of the various Indian communities in Singapore. The visit includes a tour at the museum and a subsequent Indian lunch.

On 29 November, participants will have the opportunity to join a spa-experience at Batam, situated a 50 min. boat ride from Singapore where the spa hotel Tempat Senang offers spa treatments at very reasonable prices.

For further information and registration: https://www.sjomannskirken.no/kirke/singapore/aktuelt/tirsdagsforum/?fbclid=IwAR1pMYIIh5TrnGzq6DunsmCL5QKyLVJh-TXj3FkKlmVnJGhovHLMqjtSeS0

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel