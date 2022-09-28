Bring your toddler: Sjømannskirken in Singapore invites to playing and singing

Sjømannskirken in Singapore welcomes stay-at-home parents of toddlers to join a play-day to meet with other parents. Toddlers can participate in Norwegian playing games while parents can enhance their Norwegian language skills.

Sjæmannskirken says the meetings focus on “song and senses”, as song is a valued way to flourish interaction between parent and child.

Events are held on Wednesdays, every other week, on 12 and 26 October, 9 and 23 November and 7 December 2022.

