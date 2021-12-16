Ambassador Homme met with CEO Snorre Food Company in Singapore

Norwegian Ambassador Eivind S. Homme recently met CEO of Snorre Food Company Mr. Frank Næsheim in Singapore, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore shared.

Frank Næsheim arrived in Singapore 34 years ago to work as a Chef at a Norwegian seafood restaurant and later established Snorre Food as a mark of quality and has since been promoting and selling Norwegian seafood to the whole region.

As the author of a cookbook titled Norwegian Salmon in Asia and having produced salmon recipes and organized the Salmon Buffet of the Century in Singapore, he is aptly regarded as the Salmon King in Asia.

During the meeting, Ambassador Homme got a special look into the cold storage of Snorre Food which has much in store for the Christmas season, including many Norwegian Christmas specialties.