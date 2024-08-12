Are you a Dane considering moving home?

Are you and your family considering moving to Denmark? Perhaps you left as a single, or maybe a couple or a family and now you are considering to return to Denmark – with children or a spouse who has never lived in Denmark before.

What challenges does this present? Where can you find help? How do you find work, and how do you help your family get started with everyday life in Denmark?

Danes Worldwide invites you and your partner to a day of informative talks about job hunting, family life, buying property, etc., when you return to Denmark.

The event is both relevant for you, who plan to move to Denmark within a couple of years, and you who have recently returned home.

Place

Nørre Voldgade 106, 5th floor, 1358 Copenhagen K

Date and time

20 August 2024, at 15:30 to 20:30

Price

Members: Free

Non-members: NOK 295. per person

The lectures take place in both Danish and English, and there will be time to ask individual questions. We offer evening meals as well as coffee and refreshments.

Signup here: https://www.danes.dk/events/paa-vej-til-danmark/

