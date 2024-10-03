Danish entrepreneur Kia Holm Reimer, the founder of Expat Advising, recently shared her insights on a podcast featured by Channel NewsAsia. Her consultancy is dedicated to assisting expatriates in adapting smoothly to life in new countries. Drawing on her personal experience of relocating four times over the past decade—from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, France, and now Singapore—Kia understands firsthand the challenges expats face.

Kia’s journey through various cultural shifts and logistical hurdles inspired her to create Expat Advising. This service provides tailored support to those moving abroad. Focusing on easing transitions and ensuring that expatriates resettle comfortably and effectively in their new environments.

Through her relocations, Kia learned the importance of “slowing down” and adjusting at a comfortable pace. She emphasizes this principle in her advice to clients, encouraging them to embrace new experiences gradually to build fulfilling lives overseas.

Additionally, Kia offers practical insights for preparing international moves. Kia has also written the book “9 Things to Do and Consider Before Expatriating,”. Her work aims to reduce the 40% expat failure rate and minimize burnout, benefiting both expatriates and their employers.

Kia Holm Reimer’s consultancy represents a lifeline for expatriates, illustrating the potential for personal growth and adaptation. Her expertise and real-world experience provide invaluable support for those embarking on new journeys across borders.

For more about Kia’s insights and her podcast appearance, listen to her episode on Channel NewsAsia.

